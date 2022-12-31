QUASA (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $134.08 Million

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. QUASA has a market cap of $134.08 million and $125,664.44 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00036570 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005995 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018336 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00227813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000044 BTC.

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00174421 USD and is up 50.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $125,427.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

