Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Up 18%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares were up 18% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 650,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 607,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Ra Medical Systems Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.81.
Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 169.55% and a negative net margin of 110,533.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ra Medical Systems Company Profile
Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.
