Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Shares Up 18%

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) shares were up 18% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 650,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 607,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 169.55% and a negative net margin of 110,533.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ra Medical Systems, Inc. will post -36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 632.2% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 193,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 167,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ra Medical Systems by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 188,608 shares during the last quarter.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

