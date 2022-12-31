Rakon 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4,460.95 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $58.40 million and $4,460.95 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

