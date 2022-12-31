RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,360 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.86% of RealNetworks worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,593,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 575,059 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in RealNetworks by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RealNetworks Price Performance

RealNetworks stock remained flat at $0.73 during trading on Friday. RealNetworks, Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.22.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 49.85%. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter.

RealNetworks Profile

(Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.