Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $169.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.93. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Repligen had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Repligen by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Repligen by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Repligen by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

