Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 8.6% Lower Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $120.57 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Reserve Rights alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00462866 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.74 or 0.02947216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,911.71 or 0.29618699 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Reserve Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reserve Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.