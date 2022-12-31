REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

REX American Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,405. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 185.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 966 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

