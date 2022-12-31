REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Short Interest Update

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 523,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
REX American Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,405. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.17.
REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
REX American Resources Company Profile
REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REX American Resources (REX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.