Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Short Interest Update

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RGEDF remained flat at $19.80 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.83. Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $31.00.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. It develops and manufactures products in various therapeutic areas, including women's healthcare, cardiovascular, and central nervous system.

