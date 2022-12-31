Round Dollar (RD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.93 Billion

Round Dollar (RD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Round Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $14.08 or 0.00084876 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $1.97 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.63 or 0.00462117 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.28 or 0.03005033 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,903.29 or 0.29570790 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar’s launch date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

