Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €8.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.04) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CBK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.43) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.11) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.38) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

ETR CBK opened at €8.84 ($9.40) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €8.14 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €5.17 ($5.50) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.12).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

