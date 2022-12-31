Safe (SAFE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $134.21 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $6.44 or 0.00038936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00111588 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00188596 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00063961 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000321 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.37717641 USD and is down -6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

