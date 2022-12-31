Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF) Short Interest Update

Santander Bank Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Santander Bank Polska Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BKZHF remained flat at 45.48 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 45.48. Santander Bank Polska has a 1 year low of 45.48 and a 1 year high of 48.04.

Get Santander Bank Polska alerts:

Santander Bank Polska Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Santander Bank Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for individuals, small or medium-sized enterprises, corporate clients, and public sector institutions. It offers personal account, deposits and currencies, internet and mobile banking, and mobile contactless payments, and credit solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Bank Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Bank Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.