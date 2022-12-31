Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Short Interest Up 65.9% in December

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,056,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the November 30th total of 1,239,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 116.2 days.

Santos Stock Performance

STOSF remained flat at $4.95 on Friday. Santos has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.