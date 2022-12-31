Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.52 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $4,292.10 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.90 or 0.07243314 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00031191 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00066238 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007619 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

