Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 477,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,505,000 after acquiring an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 821,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 127,833 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.1% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 47,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHO stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.61. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

