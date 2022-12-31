Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.02 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.56.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.