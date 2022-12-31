Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,982,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $51.79 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $63.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.17.

