Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,982,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.79. 3,701,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,682. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.17. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $63.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.