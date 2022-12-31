Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) versus Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Head-To-Head Review

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) and Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Seabridge Gold has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresnillo has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Fresnillo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seabridge Gold N/A N/A $710,000.00 $0.09 139.79 Fresnillo $2.70 billion 2.92 $421.21 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Fresnillo has higher revenue and earnings than Seabridge Gold.

This is a summary of current ratings for Seabridge Gold and Fresnillo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seabridge Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fresnillo 1 3 1 0 2.00

Seabridge Gold currently has a consensus price target of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.95%. Given Seabridge Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seabridge Gold is more favorable than Fresnillo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Seabridge Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Seabridge Gold and Fresnillo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seabridge Gold N/A 1.97% 1.47% Fresnillo N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seabridge Gold beats Fresnillo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seabridge Gold

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc. and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc. in June 2002. Seabridge Gold Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fresnillo

(Get Rating)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico. It also leases mining equipment; produces gold/silver doré bars; and provides administrative services. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. Fresnillo plc is a subsidiary of Industrias Peñoles S.A.B. de C.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.