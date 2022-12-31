Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in December

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,792. Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCMA. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $496,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 126,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition

Seaport Calibre Materials Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

