SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.69–$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $456.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $461.34 million. SecureWorks also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to -$0.28–$0.24 EPS.

SecureWorks Price Performance

SCWX stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. SecureWorks has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $17.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCWX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SecureWorks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $65,516.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $147,981.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 85.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SecureWorks by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

