Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $225.60

Shares of Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 225.60 ($2.72) and traded as high as GBX 227 ($2.74). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 222 ($2.68), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Securities Trust of Scotland Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £225.17 million and a P/E ratio of 1,500.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.72.

Securities Trust of Scotland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.63%. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

About Securities Trust of Scotland

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

