Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,639 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 362.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,639 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter worth $1,969,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.87 on Friday, hitting $334.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,104,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,322. The stock has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $473.93.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 target price (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.19.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

