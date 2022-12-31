Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,363 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $308.26. 534,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

