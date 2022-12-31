Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,951 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $1,090,886,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $437,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stryker by 76.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $271,504,000 after purchasing an additional 592,179 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE SYK traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $244.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,465. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $280.43. The company has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.82.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.84.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.