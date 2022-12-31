Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,955 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Amphenol by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 448,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,214. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.