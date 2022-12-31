Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded down $17.46 on Friday, reaching $1,387.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,484.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,497.77. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,761.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,708.00 to $1,699.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,822.46.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

