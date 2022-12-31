Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,753 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. ING Groep NV grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,164,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. 4,520,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,127. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

