Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $11.23 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 49,125 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 189,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,176,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 538 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,134. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.29 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

