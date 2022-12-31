Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $613,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,776. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

