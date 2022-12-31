Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Main Street Capital worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,197 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $4,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth about $3,102,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,002,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,730,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAIN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 321,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,282. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 66.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $98.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.68 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

