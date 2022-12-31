Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 123,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,519,603. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

