Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,110 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. 313,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $105.89.

