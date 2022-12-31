Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sema4 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,186. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Sema4 alerts:

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The business had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sema4

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Sema4 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.