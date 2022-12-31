Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Sema4 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SMFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,186. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62.
Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The business had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Sema4
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sema4
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SMFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.
Sema4 Company Profile
Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sema4 (SMFR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.