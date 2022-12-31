Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFRGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SMFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,186. Sema4 has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The business had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,056,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,729,591.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sema4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sema4 by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

SMFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their price target on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Sema4 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sema4 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

