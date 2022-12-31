Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Short Interest Update

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other Sema4 news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sema4 news, CEO Katherine Stueland bought 185,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 6,789,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total value of $2,715,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,141,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,809,181 shares of company stock worth $2,729,591.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sema4 by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 149,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,492,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 196,667 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 90,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sema4 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,306,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMFR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,461,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Sema4 has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $4.67.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Sema4 had a negative return on equity of 53.31% and a negative net margin of 121.31%. The company had revenue of $83.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sema4 will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sema4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen cut their target price on Sema4 from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Sema4 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

