Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Short Interest Update

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the November 30th total of 20,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQNS. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 368.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,603,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,333 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 99.0% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,370,000 after buying an additional 1,533,332 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in Sequans Communications by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,746,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,945,000 after buying an additional 262,512 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Sequans Communications by 22.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 950,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 172,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sequans Communications Trading Up 19.4 %

NYSE SQNS traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 141,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,670. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $159.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.83. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $5.80.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sequans Communications

(Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.