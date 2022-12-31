Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund (LON:SEQI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.12

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.12 ($1.05) and traded as low as GBX 85.20 ($1.03). Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.05), with a volume of 573,248 shares traded.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.91.

Get Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of GBX 1.56 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 156.25%.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.