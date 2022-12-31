Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.1 %

SHOP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,272,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,090,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average is $36.19. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $140.37. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.37.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.