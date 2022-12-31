Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Expands By 111.5%

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the November 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 367,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 400,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

