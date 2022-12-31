Short Interest in Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF) Rises By 47.3%

Cadeler A/S (OTCMKTS:CADLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,300 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the November 30th total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cadeler A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of CADLF remained flat at $4.09 during trading hours on Friday. Cadeler A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.09.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. The company also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry. It owns and operates two offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Swire Blue Ocean A/S and changed its name to Cadeler A/S in October 2020.

