Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 24.3%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CCCMF remained flat at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.36. Cancom has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCCMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cancom from €47.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($42.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cancom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cancom from €42.00 ($44.68) to €37.00 ($39.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

