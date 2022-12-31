Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Rises By 56.7%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,942,800 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 1,878,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.8 days.

China Vanke Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHVKF remained flat at $1.95 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.70.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, commercial offices, and other ancillary facilities.

