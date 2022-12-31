Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Rises By 36.2%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 573,100 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the November 30th total of 420,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 42,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.59. 85,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,135. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200 day moving average of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.12.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

