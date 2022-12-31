Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Increases By 32.5%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,487.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,487.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $335,627.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
Civeo Stock Performance
Shares of CVEO stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $31.10. 25,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $426.38 million, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 2.72. Civeo has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $32.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average is $28.05.
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
