Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Declines By 33.3%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of DTRUY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. 28,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,158. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. Daimler Truck has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $20.22.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.30) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.