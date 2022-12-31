Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 108.9%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 108.9% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 8,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.87. 392,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,396. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $13.88.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.