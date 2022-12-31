Short Interest in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expands By 37.1%

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,160,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the November 30th total of 32,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

NYSE:ENB opened at $39.10 on Friday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Enbridge by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 214,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Enbridge by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

