Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Increases By 27.4%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the November 30th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enveric Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVB. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 601.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83,938 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enveric Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 276,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 135,474 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,252,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 259.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,990,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,500 shares during the period. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enveric Biosciences Price Performance

ENVB opened at $2.08 on Friday. Enveric Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. Its products pipeline includes EV104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis; EVM-101 and EVM-201 for the treatment of cancer related distress; EVM-301 for the treatment of mental health indication; EV102, a cannabinoid cream for topical skin application; and EV101, a cannabinoid and chemotherapy combination therapy.

