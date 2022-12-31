Short Interest in FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Grows By 58.3%

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FFBW Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FFBW traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.61. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00. FFBW has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FFBW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in FFBW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of FFBW by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

