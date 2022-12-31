Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Expands By 90.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a growth of 90.5% from the November 30th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Stock Performance
GRFFF stock remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.01.
Fibra Danhos Company Profile
